Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Whitney Bischoff is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Tuesday she's expecting her first child with husband Ricky Range.

Bischoff shared a photo of herself and Range reading Jimmy Fallon's book Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada. The pregnant reality star holds her dog Lillie in the picture.

"Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months. We are so excited to welcome our little man in May. As you can tell, Lillie can't wait to be a big sis!" she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor alum Andi Dorfman was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Omg congrats!!! To you and Ricky! Can't wait for you to bring an 'Angel' into the world," she wrote.

Bischoff and Range married in Cape Cod in October 2017. Bischoff dedicated a sweet post to Range on their one-year wedding anniversary in October.

"A year later and this guy still brings me coffee in bed every morning (no exaggeration), laughs at my jokes, and lets me watch my shows on the big TV. Ladies- don't settle for less than 'a Ricky!' LOVE YOU @rickyrange16," she wrote.

Bischoff was previously engaged to The Bachelor Season 19 star Chris Soules, from whom she split in May 2015. She met Angel on the dating app Bumble.