Robin Thicke performs at the BET Awards on June 29, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Robin Thicke attends the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala on May 21, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Robin Thicke took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl with April Love Geary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Robin Thicke is giving fans a first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a baby girl, Lola Alain, with fiancée April Love Geary.

Thicke shared a black and white photo of himself holding Lola in the hospital. He told fans his daughter was born Tuesday morning.

"Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree," the star captioned the post.

Thicke is also parent to 1-year-old daughter Mia Love with Geary and 8-year-old son Julian Fuego with ex-wife Paula Patton. Geary said in a post on her own account that Mia was coming to meet her baby sister.

"My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you," she captioned a photo with Thicke and Lola.

Thicke and Geary got engaged in December after announcing Geary's second pregnancy in August.

"They said we couldn't make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem! Thank you April," Thicke said on Instagram at the time.

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year!" Geary added. "We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!"

Thicke last released the single "Testify" in December. He serves as a judge on the Fox reality competition The Masked Singer, which will air its finale Wednesday.