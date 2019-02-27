Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Danielle Bergman is a new mom.

The 31-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby girl, Olivia Nicole, with husband and former co-star Bobby Dodd.

Bergman shared a photo of Olivia wearing a flower headband and a onesie reading "hello! WORLD." She thanked fans for their well-wishes in the caption.

"Thank you all for all of the kind words. It will be so fun to share with her one day how highly anticipated she was! #olivianicoledodd #mafs," the star wrote.

Bergman had announced her daughter's birth in an interview with People published Tuesday.

"Olivia Nicole is finally here and her dad and I are absolutely enamored with her," the new mom told the magazine. "The second we laid eyes on her, we both knew that she is exactly what we waited our whole lives for."

"She is absolutely perfect in every way," she gushed. "Neither of us ever thought we could love something so fast and fierce but we have from the second she arrived."

Bergman and Dodd married in 2018 after meeting in Married at First Sight Season 7. The couple announced Bergman's pregnancy in October.

"2018 has been the most beautiful year for us. Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love. And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!" the pair told People.