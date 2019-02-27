'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler expecting first child

Ryan Coogler (R) and Michael B. Jordan attend the BET Awards on June 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o (left to right) attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Coogler (R) and Zinzi Evans (second from right), pictured with Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke (left to right), attend the Oscars on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is going to be a dad.

People reported Tuesday the 32-year-old filmmaker is expecting his first child with his wife, Zinzi Evans.

Coogler and Evans walked the red carpet together Sunday at the Oscars. Evans showed off her baby bump in a strapless black dress with a low-cut neckline.

Entertainment Tonight said Coogler and Evans also stepped out to the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17. Evan's hairstylist, Alexander Armand, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram ahead of the awards show.

"It's always a pleasure working with this power couple," Armand captioned the post.

Black Panther was nominated for seven Academy Awards and took home Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. The movie is up for 13 awards at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, which take place March 30.

Coogler and Evans married in 2016. The director said in an interview with YBF in February 2018 that directing Black Panther made him want to have daughters.

"I found I want daughters real, real bad," he said. "Like, plural. I thought, making Fruitvale Station, I want kids. But like, on this one, I have to have some daughters."

Coogler will produce the new series Jesus Was My Homeboy. The show recounts Fred Hampton's involvement with the Black Panther Party, with Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in talks to star.