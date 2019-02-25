Gretchen Rossi and fiancé Slade Smiley announced their baby's sex at a "gender reveal party." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi is pregnant with a baby girl.

The 40-year-old television personality and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, shared the news Sunday at a "gender reveal party" with family and friends.

Rossi wore a half pink, half blue dress to the backyard bash, where she and Smiley launched pink confetti to announce their baby's sex. Rossi shared several photos and videos from the party on Instagram Stories.

"It's a girl!!! Thank you Lord for this amazing miracle!" the star captioned one post.

"We wanted a little girl so much! We couldn't be happier! Best Day of my life!" she added in another post.

Rossi announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post December after conceiving via in vitro fertilization.

"We are beyond ecstatic to finally announce that we are expecting a little bundle of joy!!!!!! Our hearts are so full right now!!" the star wrote.

"It has been a very arduous long four years of trying with plenty of heartache along the way but we remained hopeful and faithful, and thankfully God answered our prayers!" she said.

Rossi is due to give birth in July. She is known for starring in Seasons 4-8 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.