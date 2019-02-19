Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Kandi Burruss teared up over Andy Cohen's advice about surrogacy during a new interview.

The 42-year-old television personality shared Cohen's words of wisdom on Monday's episode of Busy Tonight following the birth of the Watch What Happens Live host's son.

Burruss stars on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which Cohen executive produces. She spoke to Cohen before the television personality announced he was expecting via surrogate.

"He had already given me advice about how to handle the surrogacy journey," the star said. "This has been kind of a thing for me and my husband, like, 'Should we do it? Should we not do it?'"

"I had made a comment, I said something about, 'I guess I'm going to have a baby mama,'" she recalled. "He said to me, 'Don't you ever said that.' He was like, 'Because you are the mother and to say she's your baby mama? That's taking away from you.'"

Burruss said Cohen's advice had a big impact, especially after she learned the star was having a child.

"It made me feel better," she said. "And at the time he told me that, I didn't know that he was doing it too. Then, when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, 'Now you see why I felt so strongly.'"

Burruss is parent to 16-year-old daughter Riley with Russell Spencer and 3-year-old son Ace with husband Todd Tucker. Cohen welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen, via surrogate this month, and said on Tuesday's episode of Today that his road to parenthood was a "complicated and challenging" experience.

"It's incredible to me, as I've now learned, that surrogacy is illegal in many states," the television personality said. "I don't understand why it's illegal in New York and New Jersey, which is why I went to California."

"It's also illegal for gay people to adopt in certain places," he added. "It's still very complicated and challenging, but once I decided I was going to do it, I was in."