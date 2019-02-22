Adam Scott (R) and his wife Naomi Scott arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Twilight Zone" host Jordan Peele appears in the trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic series alongside Adam Scott.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Twilight Zone has been reimagined for new audiences in the latest trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic sci-fi and horror anthology series.

The clip, released on Thursday, teases a number of the supernatural and mysterious tales that will unfold on the reboot.

Star Adam Scott continually sees the same number appear around him as he boards a plane while Kumail Nanjiani searches for his dog that seemingly doesn't exist.

Steven Yeun, Tracy Morgan and host Jordan Peele also make appearances in the trailer.

The Twilight Zone, from executive producer Peele who also serves as narrator, is set to arrive on streaming service CBS All Access on April 1.

John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, Percy Hynes-White, Taissa Farmiga, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby and Ike Barinholtz are also set to star.

The original Twilight Zone aired from 1959 -1964 with Rod Sterling serving as host. The series has been revived several times.