New 'Call Me, Beep Me!' video released ahead of 'Kim Possible' premiere

Sadie Stanley will soon be seen starring in the live-action version of "Kim Possible." Photo courtesy of the Disney Channel

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Disney has released online a new music video for "Call Me, Beep Me!" the theme song to its Kim Possible franchise.

The song was first heard in the animated series Kim Possible, which ran 2002-07.

The new rendition of "Call Me, Beep Me!" is sung by Sadie Stanley, who plays the titular teen heroine in the live-action movie set to debut on the Disney Channel on Feb. 15.

Like the original, the remake of the song features the lyrics: "I'm your basic, average girl and I'm here to save the world. You can't stop me because I'm Kim Possible. There is nothing I can't do and when danger calls just know that I am on my way. It doesn't matter where or when there's trouble, if you just call my name: Kim Possible. Call me, beep me, if you wanna reach me. When you want to page me, it's OK."

Sean Giambrone will play Kim's best friend Ron Stoppable; and Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega will portray the villains Drakken and Shego. The character of the naked mole rat Rufus, Kim's sidekick, will be animated and voiced by Nancy Cartwright.