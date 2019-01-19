Nancy Cartwright to reprise Rufus voice in live-action 'Kim Possible'

Actress Nancy Cartwright will once again lend her voice to the character of Rufus the naked mole rat (pictured here) in the upcoming live-action movie “Kim Possible.” Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Nancy Cartwright has signed on to reprise her voice role of Rufus the naked mole rat in the live-action movie Kim Possible.

The film will debut on the Disney Channel Feb. 15. It is based on the popular cartoon adventure series, which ran 2002-07.

The new movie will star Sadie Stanley as the globe-trotting teen heroine Kim Possible; Sean Giambrone as her best friend Ron Stoppable; and Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega as the villains Drakken and Shego. The character of Rufus, Kim's sidekick, will be animated.

Cartwright has played Bart Simpson on the animated series The Simpsons for more than 30 years.