'Coop & Cami' gets second season on Disney Channel

"Coop & Cami Ask the World" has been renewed for a second season. Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Disney Channel said it has renewed its live-action kids comedy, Coop & Cami Ask the World for a second season.

"We're excited by how quickly the audience has taken to our newest series, Coop & Cami Ask the World," Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of content and creative at Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of Disney Junior, said in a statement Friday. "This warm, relatable family dealing with their everyday lives alongside their wild and wacky web series, has given kids a reason to tune in and watch as the stories unfold. We couldn't be happier knowing that there is more fun to come in a second season."

Created and executive produced by Boyce Bugliari and Jamie McLaughlin, the show follows the adventures of middle-school siblings Coop and Cami Wrather, who co-host an online show called Would You Wrather.

Dakota Lotus and Ruby Rose Turner play the titular siblings. The cast also includes Olivia Sanabia as their older sibling Charlotte, Albert Tsai as best friend Fred, Paxton Booth as younger brother Ollie and Rebecca Metz as mom Jenna.

Production is to resume soon on Coop & Cami and the Season 2 episodes are expected to debut later this year, the channel said.