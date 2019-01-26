CBS orders more 'Magnum P.I.,' 'FBI,' 'Neighborhood'

Cedric the Entertainer's new sitcom "The Neighborhood" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Left to Right Zeeko Zaki, Missy Peregrym, Ebonee Noel and Jeremy Sisto arrive at the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16 in New York City. Their show "FBI" was renewed for a second season Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to Right Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton, Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez of "Magnum, P.I." arrive at the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16 in New York City. The show was renewed for a second season Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- CBS announced it has renewed its freshman dramas FBI and Magnum P.I., and sitcom The Neighborhood for second seasons to air in 2019-20.

"Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Friday. "Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming."

FBI is a law-enforcement procedural created by Dick Wolf. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebońee Noel and Sela Ward.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast of the remake of the 1980s hit Magnum P.I. Hernandez plays former Navy SEAL-turned-private investigator Thomas Magnum. The ensemble also includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs. It is about what happens when a white family from the Midwest moves into a predominantly black neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Cedric the Entertainer posted a video on Instagram showing the cast and crew celebrating the renewal news.

"That moment when you know your credit score is going up!!! Season 2 of @theneighborhood order early early. God is Good. This is more than a blessing in this business. Thanks to all the fans," the comedian captioned the clip.