Chandler Riggs' new job is on ABC's 'Million Little Things'

Actor Romany Malco is getting a new co-star on his ABC drama "A Million Little Things" -- Chandler Riggs.

Chandler Riggs arrive at AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 6 premiere event on October 9, 2015 in New York City. Riggs will soon be seen in ABC's "A Million Little Things."

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs is offering more details about his new television job.

Riggs, 19, recently revealed he had landed a new role after being unemployed for nearly a year.

He did not immediately say who he would play or on what show he would appear, but this week said it would be on the ABC drama A Million Little Things, a drama about longtime friends coping with the suicide of someone close to them.

"SUPER excited to announce that i'll be joining @AMillionABC for a couple of episodes (and maybe more??)! the cast & crew is so incredible, and i absolutely love the series," Riggs tweeted.

TVLine.com said Riggs' character will cross paths with cast member Romany Malco's character Rome.