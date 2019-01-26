Chandler Riggs' new job is on ABC's 'Million Little Things'

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs is offering more details about his new television job.
Riggs, 19, recently revealed he had landed a new role after being unemployed for nearly a year.
He did not immediately say who he would play or on what show he would appear, but this week said it would be on the ABC drama A Million Little Things, a drama about longtime friends coping with the suicide of someone close to them.
"SUPER excited to announce that i'll be joining @AMillionABC for a couple of episodes (and maybe more??)! the cast & crew is so incredible, and i absolutely love the series," Riggs tweeted.
TVLine.com said Riggs' character will cross paths with cast member Romany Malco's character Rome.