Kristin Scott Thomas, Fiona Shaw to guest star on 'Fleabag'

British actress-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge will soon be seen in Season 2 of "Fleabag." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Actresses Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw will guest star in Season 2 of the BBC's London-set comedy Fleabag.

"They literally begged me to be in it. Begged me. Begged. One of them was crying," show creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge joked in a statement.

The new episodes are scheduled to premiere in the United Kingdom this spring and elsewhere at a later date via the Amazon Prime streaming service. Returning cast members include Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford, Hugh Skinner and Hugh Dennis. Andrew Scott also joined the ensemble as a regular player this season.

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge cannot be ignored. She manages to hit core issues with sledgehammer brutality as she trips along with a spring in her step. I laughed helplessly as I binge-watched the first brilliantly funny series and enjoyed being aghast at times. I was very flattered to be asked to be in Series 2," Thomas said

Shaw also appears in Waller-Bridge's thriller Killing Eve, which is scheduled to begin its second season on BBC America on April 7.