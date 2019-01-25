Netflix renews 'She-Ra' for a second season

Who wants more #SheRa and the Princesses of Power? pic.twitter.com/ESbKrg2ESJ

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power for a second season.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Thursday alongside a comedic video featuring various characters sharing their excitement.

The series, based on 1985's She-Ra: Princess of Power, debuted in November. The first season featured a reimagined Adora, voiced by Aimee Carrero, obtaining a magical sword that allows her to transform into She-Ra.

She-Ra then teams up with multiple princesses as they battle the Evil Horde and bring peace to Etheria.

Karen Fukuhara, Marcus Scribner, AJ Michalka, Reshma Shetty, Lorraine Toussaint, Keston John, Lauren Ash, Christine Woods, Genesis Rodriguez, Jordan Fisher, Vella Lovell, Merit Leighton, Sandra Oh and Krystal Joy Brown round out the voice cast.

Season 2 will debut on Netflix on April 26.