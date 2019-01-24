Mary J. Blige arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ellen Page stars in the new trailer for Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" alongside Mary J. Blige. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A group of dysfunctional heroes must come together to save the world in the newest trailer for upcoming Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

The clip, released on Thursday, details how the Umbrella Academy was formed when a billionaire adopted six children who were suddenly born without explanation.

The children, who possess superpowers, were bred to one day save the world. After their caretaker dies years later, the now-older children decide to take action when they learn from time skipper Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) that the world will end in eight days.

The Umbrella Academy, based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, is set to arrive on Netflix on Feb. 15.

Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe and Kate Walsh also star.

"On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his 'children' to save the world," a synopsis reads.

"Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death," it continues.

Netflix released on Twitter photos from the series that feature Page, Blige, Gallagher and Sheehan.