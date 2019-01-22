WWE Raw: Finn Balor faces Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar interferes

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Finn Balor faced off against Braun Strowman on Raw as Universal Champion Brock Lesnar watched the action from ringside.

Balor found himself in a match against Strowman on Monday after he stood up to both Lesnar and WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. The pair, along with Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, questioned Balor's ability to defeat The Beast at the Royal Rumble on Sunday to become Universal Champion.

Strowman, the former No. 1 contender for Lesnar's title, was also on hand and questioned Balor's chances but ultimately said he hopes that the Extraordinary Man can get the job done. McMahon then announced the match between Balor and Strowman.

Balor earned his shot against Lesnar last week when he defeated John Cena, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal 4-Way match. Strowman lost his championship oppoturnity after he destroyed McMahon's limousine.

Balor held his own against Strowman despite the size difference, using his speed and agility to bring down the Monster Among Men. Strowman, at one point, threw Balor into Lesnar who caught his future opponent and proceeded to Suplex him outside the ring.

Balor would get his revenge, kicking the champion into the outside barricade. Balor, inside the ring, then delivered the Coup de Grace to Strowman and appeared poised to win the match. Lesnar recovered and entered the ring, however, ending things by attacking Balor with an F-5.

Also on Monday, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey teamed up with her friend Natalya to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Banks was ready for Rousey, not allowing the Baddest Woman on the Planet to lock in her patent Armbar submission hold.

Banks and Bayley, known as the Boss 'N' Hug Connection, won the match after Rousey was knocked off the ring apron by Bayley. This gave Banks the chance to place Natalya into her Bank Statement submission hold for the victory. Rousey defends her title against Banks Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Other moments from Raw included Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Apollo Crews; Seth Rollins defeating McIntyre; The Lucha House Party defeating Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers; Baron Corbin defeating Elias; Heavy Machinery defeating The Ascension; Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeating The Revival; and Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans announcing that they will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match.