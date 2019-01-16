WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan have backstage brawl

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- AJ Styles got the best of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on Smackdown during a backstage brawl that took place in front of a concession stand surrounded by screaming fans.

The Phenomenal One was at the concession stand to offer fans free food and merchandise in response to Bryan's rant last week where he berated anyone eating hotdogs and drinking sodas, stating that they were poisoning their bodies and filling earth's landfills with plastic.

As Styles starting handing out free t-shirts, Bryan -- who disguised himself by wearing a hoodie -- suddenly attacked his rival head-on.

Styles, after the pair exchanged a number of punches, was able to slam Bryan through the hotdog table, leaving the champion in a mess of ketchup and mustard.

Bryan defends his WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

Also on Smackdown, The Miz threw his new tag team partner Shane McMahon a birthday party. The A-Lister had a happy birthday banner displayed inside the ring alongside two cakes and a number of presents.

The Miz gifted McMahon -- a known sneakerhead -- a pair of Air Jordans and led the audience in singing happy birthday until Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar arrived onto the scene to spoil the festivities.

McMahon then used his power to put Bar member Sheamus into a match with The Miz who was forced to compete in his slacks.

Bar member Cesaro got involved in the bout when he punched The Miz while the referee wasn't looking. McMahon retaliated by sending Cesaro flying through a table that contained one of the birthday cakes.

The Miz would use the distraction to suddenly pin Sheamus for the victory as he was busy viewing what happened. McMahon, after the match, then delivered his signature Coast-to-Coast kick to Sheamus while The Miz held the second birthday cake in front of his face. The bar will be defending their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Miz and McMahon at the Royal Rumble.

Other moments from Smackdown included Becky Lynch defeating Peyton Royce; Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka defeating Billie Kay; Samoa Joe assaulting Mustafa Ali before their match; Andrade defeating Rey Mysterio; and Naomi battling Mandy Rose inside of a hotel room.

Rose attempted once again to torment Naomi by hitting on her husband Jimmy Uso. Rose invited Uso to her hotel room where she had him suddenly photographed to make it look like he was cheating on his wife. Uso then brought in Naomi, however, leading to a hard-hitting brawl that Rose escaped from.