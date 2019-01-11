Jan. 11 (UPI) -- WWE officially opened a new performance center in the United Kingdom allowing the company to train over 30 of its best European talent signed to the NXT U.K. brand.

WWE held a press conference at the performance center on Friday that featured speeches by EVP talent, live events and creative Triple H along with superstars Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor and reigning United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne.

The performance center is 17,000 square feet and features two training rings, strength and conditioning equipment and recording equipment for content creation. Talent trained at the facility will have a chance to appear on WWE's weekly NXT U.K. program that streams every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

NXT and NXT U.K. are WWE's developmental brands that develop superstars before they head to the main roster on Raw and Smackdown. A performance center already exists in Orlando.

"It's about going the world over and finding the greatest athletes and the greatest performers in any market we can," Triple H said during the press conference.

"It's an incredible undertaking, looking for the greatest athletes from around the world, bringing them to places like this that will be set up around the world to train that next generation of superstars," he continued.

WWE will be streaming on Saturday, NXT U.K. TakeOver: Blackpool which will feature Dunn defending his title against Joe Coffey and NXT U.K. Women's Champions Rhea Ripley defending her title against Toni Storm.