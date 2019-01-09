WWE Smackdown: Becky Lynch earns Royal Rumble title match

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Becky Lynch battled Charlotte Flair and Carmella on Smackdown in a Triple Threat Match to determine who would face Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble.

The main event on Tuesday, featured all three women giving it their all in their quest to become a champion once again.

Flair was poised to win when she locked in the Figure-Eight Leglock on Carmella until Lynch broke the submission hold up with a top-rope leg drop. Lynch then applied the Dis-arm-her to Flair before Carmella kicked The Man in the face.

Lynch barely won the bout after she was able to lock in the Dis-arm-her on Carmella, who promptly tapped out. Lynch will meet Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan kicked off the show by delivering a speech on consumerism and healthy eating in front of a concession stand that was surrounded by fans.

Bryan berated anyone eating hotdogs and drinking sodas, stating that they were poisoning their bodies and filling earth's landfills with plastic. The champion then set his sights on merchandise being sold for AJ Styles, noting that it was creating more waste.

Bryan's speech was cut short by R-Truth who attacked Bryan from behind after he had made it down to ringside. Bryan and R-Truth then had a match which Bryan won after he delivered his Running Knee for the three count.

As Bryan walked back to the locker room, he was ambushed by Styles who promptly assaulted his rival before WWE officials could break up the fight. Bryan defends his WWE Championship against Styles at the Royal Rumble.

Other moments from Smackdown include Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Samoa Joe defeating Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali; Shinsuke Nakamura attacking United States champion Rusev backstage; and Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar defeating The Usos following a distraction by Mandy Rose.

Rose came down to the ring wearing a towel and taunted Jimmy Uso, who is marred to her rival Naomi. The Miz also came down to the ring and challenged The Bar for their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against himself and his tag team partner Shane McMahon.

The Bar accepted the challenge after Bar member Sheamus laid out The Miz with a Brogue Kick.