WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Famer and legendary professional wrestling interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76.

WWE announced Okerlund's passing on Wednesday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Okerlund joined WWE in 1984 after working as an interviewer for the American Wrestling Association or AWA. He then headed to WWE rival WCW in 1993 where he continued to work as an interviewer.

Okerlund was known for interviewing backstage and inside the ring some of the biggest professional wrestling stars of all time including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Sting, Goldberg and many others.

He was present during a number of memorable and iconic wrestling moments including Savage's Cream of the Crop speech and the formation of the NWO by Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

Okerlund returned to WWE in 2001 to announce the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 alongside Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan. He also starred on WWE's network-exclusive reality show Legends' House and interviewed current star AJ Styles on the 25h anniversary of Monday Night Raw in January 2018.

"A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE's most memorable segments. 'Mean Gene' was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," WWE EVP talent, live events and creative Triple H said on Twitter.

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

"Mean Gene I love you my brother," Hogan said on Twitter.

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

Notable deaths of 2018