Syfy orders Season 5 of 'Magicians'

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Syfy has renewed its supernatural series The Magicians for a fifth season.
"Not only are #TheMagicians back TOMORROW at 9/8c, they'll ALSO be back for Season 5," the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.
The adaptation of Lev Grossman's series of young-adult fantasy books, The Magicians takes place at the fictional Brakebills University, which specializes in magic. Its cast includes Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley and Arjun Gupta.
Season 4 is to premiere on Wednesday.
