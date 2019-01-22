Syfy orders Season 5 of 'Magicians'

Stella Maeve arrives on the carpet the 2016 NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront on May 16, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Syfy has renewed its supernatural series The Magicians for a fifth season.



‏ "Not only are #TheMagicians back TOMORROW at 9/8c, they'll ALSO be back for Season 5," the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.

The adaptation of Lev Grossman's series of young-adult fantasy books, The Magicians takes place at the fictional Brakebills University, which specializes in magic. Its cast includes Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley and Arjun Gupta.

Season 4 is to premiere on Wednesday.