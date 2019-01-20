'American Gods' Season 2 trailer: Shadow is offered a role in impending war

Actor Ian McShane arrives at a photocall for the film "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" during the 64th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 14, 2011. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Writer Neil Gaiman attends the premiers of Starz's new television series "American Gods" in Los Angeles on April 20, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A new trailer for Ricky Whittle's Starz drama "American Gods" was released online Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Starz has released a new 2-minute trailer for the second season of its supernatural drama American Gods.

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, the series stars Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Orlando Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover and Ian McShane. It will return with fresh episodes March 10.

This weekend's preview features McShane's Mr. Wednesday -- who is also the ancient god Odin -- telling Whittle's Shadow Moon, his ex-convict bodyguard: "Now there are new gods growing in America and they want to destroy us. Wars are coming, Shadow. I have a big role for you."

The cable network revealed in December that Season 2 would focus on an epic clash due to "the traditional gods of mythological roots from around the world steadily losing believers to an upstart pantheon of gods reflecting society's modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs."