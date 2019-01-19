Netflix is working on a modern version of 'Unsolved Mysteries'

"Stranger Things" filmmaker Shawn Levy is working with Netflix on a new version of "Unsolved Mysteries." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The creators of the docuseries Unsolved Mysteries are teaming up with the producers of Stranger Things for a contemporary revival on Netflix.

The 12-episode Unsolved Mysteries reboot "will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series," a press release from the streaming service said.

"Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases."

Terry Dunn Meurer and Robert Wise are sharing showrunning duties for the reboot of the series Meurer co-created with John Cosgrove.

Meurer, Cosgrove, Shawn Levy and Josh Barry are executive producing.

The original show ran for 12 seasons between 1987 to 2002.

The revival is part of a growing trend of bringing back long canceled shows for new seasons. Fresh episodes have been ordered in recent years for Gilmore Girls, Full House, Roseanne, Will & Grace, Murphy Brown and The Twilight Zone, to name a few.