Sarah Shahi to play recurring role in 'City on a Hill'

Actor Aldis Hodge arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Shahi has landed a role in Showtime's "City on a Hill" series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Person of Interest and Alias actress Sarah Shahi will play a recurring role in the new Showtime police drama City on a Hill.

Shahi will play Rachel Behnam, "a street-smart investigator for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office," a news release said.

"You'll want to (punch) her and (kiss) her at the same time. Meet Rachel. Get ready. She's dynamite in a tiny package @BenAffleck @AldisHodge @jonathanmtucker @Showtime #Boston #wickedsmaht," Shahi tweeted.

The 10-episode series will co-star The Following alum Kevin Bacon and former Underground co-star Aldis Hodge.

Production is slated to begin in February in New York and Boston. Set in the 1990s, the hourlong drama is expected to premiere later this year.

The show was announced in May. Created by Chuck MacLean, who will also executive produce, it features Tom Fontana as showrunner, executive producer and lead writer. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are also producers on the project.

Shahi's other credits include Reverie, Chicago Fire, Life and The L Word.