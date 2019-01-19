Trending Stories

Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII
Steve Carell to star in 'Space Force' comedy for Netflix
Scott Grimes engaged to 'The Orville' co-star Adrianne Palicki
'Tolkien' biopic starring Nicholas Hoult to open in May
Sarah Paulson says 'Ocean's 9' would be 'so much fun'

Photo Gallery

 
Sonequa Martin-Green, Rebecca Romijn attend 'Star Trek' premiere

Latest News

Sarah Shahi to play recurring role in 'City on a Hill'
Man charged in murder of exchange student in Australia
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's 'Hoodie SZN' tops the U.S. album chart
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Dolly Parton, Katey Sagal
 
Back to Article
/