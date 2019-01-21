'Walking Dead' alum Chandler Riggs heading back to TV

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Chandler Riggs announced Monday he has booked his first television role since his character Carl was killed off of The Walking Dead in 2018.
"Four days ago I was almost unemployed for a full year," Riggs tweeted. "Right now I'm sitting on the set of Season 1 of an incredible TV show for my first day of work. Life changes really drastically really quickly."
The 19-year-old actor offered no details about the character he will be playing or in what type of show he will appear.
Riggs began his role of Carl as a young child when The Walking Dead premiered in 2010.
The dying character shot himself in the head before he could turn into a zombie in the beginning of Season 8 after he was bitten in the side by a walker.
The second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead is set to debut on Feb. 10.
