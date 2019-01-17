Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Sam Role secretly remarried last spring.

The 33-year-old television personality confirmed Wednesday she quietly wed Chris Wed in April prior to welcoming daughter Isabella Myra.

"Chris and I are thrilled to finally share that we are married!" Role told People. "We got married before we had Isabelle, on April 20, 2018 to be exact -- and wanted to keep that to ourselves for as long as possible."

"My first marriage was so public -- we wanted to keep this one private and sacred for as long as possible. Probably my best-kept secret yet," she added.

Role shared similar sentiments in an interview with Us Weekly published the same day.

"After a very public marriage and even more public and heartbreaking divorce, I didn't want to carry out another relationship in the public eye," the star said.

"Chris and I met privately and quickly fell in love. It only felt right to get married and keep it to ourselves. I signed up to marry a stranger and have it documented -- Chris, however, did not," she explained.

Role was previously married to Neil Bowlus, whom she met and wed during Married at First Sight Season 3. She met Wise while she was in the process of trying to conceive via artificial insemination.

"Chris and I are soooo happy to finally be able to share our wedded bliss with the world," the star told E! News. "Chris found me at a time when I was looking at alternative routes to start a family and he still chose to stay by my side through it all."

"Picking my husband, with the support of my ex-husband and my MAFS family, has been surreal but so fulfilling," she said.

Role gave birth to Isabelle in September. She documented her pregnancy journey in the new web series Love at First Baby, which premiered Wednesday.