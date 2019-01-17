Sebastian Stan attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Destroyer" on September 10. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Avengers stars Cobie Smulders and Sebastian Stan are fielding theories about the next installment, Avengers: Endgame.

The co-stars, who play Maria Hill and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel cinematic universe, carefully took questions about the next installment, Avengers: Endgame, during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Host James Corden asked Smulders and Stan to explain how and if Maria, Bucky and several other characters will come back in Endgame after disappearing in Avengers: Infinity War.

"I can't even answer that," Smulders responded.

"Bucky's dead. Happy new year! That's that. That's all I got," Stan added.

Corden shared his own hypothesis with Smulders and Stan.

"All the people that disintegrated into dust and all the people that stayed here -- I think it's a switch. I think that all the people that disintegrated, they're back and they carry on and the people that stayed, they've gone," the star said.

Smulders and Stan had a cautious response.

"Avengers tag team?" Smulders said.

"Interesting," Stan answered. "I wish I knew. I haven't filmed anything in such a long time."

Smulders and Stan said it was a "surreal" experience to take part in the Marvel cinematic universe 10th anniversary photo shoot for Vanity Fair in 2017.

"There was this Vanity Fair shot where it was, like, every actor, director, writer, producer in this shot. It was sort of like showing up to a wedding reception," Smulders said. "There was, like, 100 people."

"That was a very surreal moment. That whole experience was surreal," Stan added. "But it was great to be included in the picture since that's sort of your wrap gift and what you walk away with, it's very nostalgic."

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26. The movie co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Pratt.