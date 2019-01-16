Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Ashley Petta is a new mom.

The 31-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby girl, Mila Rose, with husband and Season 5 co-star Anthony D'Amico.

Petta shared a slideshow of photos with fans, including a family portrait with D'Amico and Mila. She said her daughter was born three weeks premature.

"Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces!" Petta captioned the post.

"She is everything I dreamed of and more. We are so in love and can't wait to show our baby girl the world! #marriedatfirstsight #greattthingscomeinsmallpackages #mywholeheart #babygirl #milarose #partyofthree #happybirthday #mafshappilyeverafter," she added.

Petta confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way," the star gushed.

"Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life," she said. "Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He's already an amazing daddy. We can't wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world."

Petta and D'Amico married in August 2016 after meeting on Married at First Sight, a Lifetime series featuring couples who have agreed to wed when they first meet. The couple announced Petta's pregnancy in August.

"Ashley and I have always wanted to be partns and can't wait for our little one to arrive," D'Amico said on Instagram. "Looking forward to the next big chapter of our lives!"