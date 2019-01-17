January Jones will play a former figure skater in "Spinning Out." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- January Jones has joined the cast of Netflix's figure skating series.

Deadline confirmed the 41-year-old actress will join Kaya Scodelario in the company's upcoming show Spinning Out.

Jones will play Carol Baker, a former figure skater whose career ended due to motherhood. The character is mom to Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming star, and Serena Baker (Willow Shields), another young skater.

Netflix confirmed Jones' casting in a tweet Wednesday on its See What's Next account.

"January Jones will play Carol Baker, a former figure skater who was forced to give up her gold medal dreams when she became pregnant. Now she pushes both grown daughters to become Olympians in order to fulfill the dream she could never achieve," the post reads.

January Jones will play Carol Baker, a former figure skater who was forced to give up her gold medal dreams when she became pregnant. Now she pushes both grown daughters to become Olympians in order to fulfill the dream she could never achieve in a new series, “Spinning Out" pic.twitter.com/UJV19fpjoT — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

Jones shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"The secret is finally out! I'm so excited to be a part of this new @netflix show! They had me at 'figure skating drama'. Now.. to prepare for the cold," she wrote.

Spinning Out follows Kat as she pursues pairs skating after a fall ends her singles career. The character partners with Justin (Evan Roderick), a talented bad boy.

Jones is best known for playing Betty Draper in the AMC series Mad Men. She has since portrayed Melissa Chartres on The Last Man on Earth, and will also appear in the new Netflix series The Politician.