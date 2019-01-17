Julia Roberts attends the New York premiere of "Ben is Back" on December 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Homecoming star Julia Roberts reportedly won't return in Season 2.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Roberts won't reprise Heidi Bergman in another season, but said the 51-year-old actress will remain as an executive producer on the Amazon series.

Sources told Variety Roberts only had a one-year deal to star on Homecoming, which marked the first series-regular TV role of the star's career. Roberts will continue to executive produce with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

The Hollywood Reporter said it is unclear if Roberts' co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek will return in Season 2. Roberts was coy about her future with Homecoming while promoting the show in July.

"I think we're going to peel one onion at a time," she told TVLine.

Homecoming is based on the podcast of the same name from Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Season 1 centered on Heidi (Roberts), a former caseworker at a secret government facility.

Roberts will next star in a big-screen adaptation of the Chris Cleave novel Little Bee.