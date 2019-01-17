Sarah Paulson says 'Ocean's 9' would be 'so much fun'

Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna (L-R) attend the New York premiere of "Ocean's 8" on June 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sarah Paulson is open to making Ocean's 9.

The 44-year-old actress discussed the possibility of an Ocean's 8 sequel starring Sandra Bullock and the rest of the cast during an interview with E! News published Wednesday.

"I haven't asked her about it," Paulson said of Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean. "I'll get on that because I am curious if we're ever going to do that. It would be so much fun."

"I think it has to be 9," she added of the title. "I think we have to add one person."

The American Horror Story star suggested two actresses to Entertainment Tonight when asked about the possibility of Ocean's 9 Tuesday at the New York premiere of Glass.

"I would like to add Bette Midler to the cast," she said. "I think she'd be great, or Emma Thompson. Can't go wrong with either of them. Yeah, let's get them both."

Paulson said she's enjoyed working with Bullock, with whom she also starred in the Netflix movie Bird Box.

"I think both of us really had had a wonderful time working together, and we've also become friends," she shared.

Ocean's 8 opened in theaters in June. The movie stars Paulson, Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, and earned over $297 million at the box office.

Paulson will next star in Glass, which opens Friday. The film is a sequel to M. Night Shyamalan's movies Unbreakable and Split, and co-stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy.