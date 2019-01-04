Sandra Oh arrives for the 44th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Sandra Oh arrives on the red carpet for the 66th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sandra Oh's celebrated series "Killing Eve" is to begin its second season on April 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the spy thriller Killing Eve is to debut on April 7.

BBC America announced the show's return date on social media Thursday.

The cable network also released a brief video of Sandra Oh's character -- Eve -- wearing pants, a button-down shirt and a jacket, and shaking out her hair as an off-screen voice asks: "Why are you and Villanelle so interested in each other? What REALLY happened in Paris?"

Photos released last month offered the first look at the new season. One image showed Jodie Comer's bloodied assassin Villanelle staring down at her injured abdomen, then hitching a ride on a street. Another captured Oh's MI5 officer Eve looking distraught while sitting in a bathtub. A third shot finds Eve walking away from a security checkpoint with other people looking at her.

The show goes into Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony with nominations for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama for Oh. Oh is also hosting the gala with Andy Samberg.