'The Punisher' Season 2 to premiere on Jan. 18

"The Punisher" star Ben Barnes attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"The Punisher" star Jon Bernthal. Season 2 of the series will debut in January on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Thursday that Season 2 of The Punisher will premiere on Jan. 18.

The premiere date arrived alongside a new teaser teaser for Season 2 that features The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) alongside his former friend turned enemy, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes).

"This face has everything that I ever did wrong written all over it," Russo says as he screams before he is seen wearing a new black and white mask.

"You need to let me be what I'm meant to be," The Punisher says while donning his signature skull icon on his vest. "I'm not the one who dies, I'm the one who does the killing."

Josh Stewart, Floriana Lima and Giorgia Whigham are also set to star in Season 2.

The Punisher Season 2 comes as Netflix has canceled each of its Marvel shows after a new season debuted including Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil. Only The Punisher and Jessica Jones have yet to be canceled.