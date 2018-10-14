Sanaa Lathan to star in episode of 'The Twilight Zone'

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Affair alum Sanaa Lathan has signed on to star in an episode of CBS All Access' Twilight Zone reboot.
Comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele was previously announced as the sci-fi anthology series' host and narrator.
Additional casting and a premiere date have not yet been disclosed.
Lathan's other credits include Nip/Tuck, American Assassin, Now You See Me Too, The Perfect Guy, The Best Man Holiday, Contagion and Love and Basketball. She earned a Tony nomination for her role in the Broadway play, A Raisin in the Sun.
Welcome to #TheTwilightZone, @justsanaa! The new series is coming to CBS All Access in 2019. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/NdB7Vf4vdb— CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) October 11, 2018