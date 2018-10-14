Sanaa Lathan to star in episode of 'The Twilight Zone'

Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Sanaa Lathan attends the premiere of the comedy "The Best Man Holiday" in Los Angeles on November 5, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sanaa Lathan is to star in an episode of "The Twilight Zone" on CBS All Access. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Affair alum Sanaa Lathan has signed on to star in an episode of CBS All Access' Twilight Zone reboot.

Comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele was previously announced as the sci-fi anthology series' host and narrator.

Additional casting and a premiere date have not yet been disclosed.

Lathan's other credits include Nip/Tuck, American Assassin, Now You See Me Too, The Perfect Guy, The Best Man Holiday, Contagion and Love and Basketball. She earned a Tony nomination for her role in the Broadway play, A Raisin in the Sun.