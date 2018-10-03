Danny McBride's comedy series, "The Righteous Gemstones," has received a series order from HBO. John Goodman also stars. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Danny McBride's new comedy project about a televangelist family, titled The Righteous Gemstones, has received a series order from HBO.

John Goodman will star in the series as Eli, the patriarch of the Gemstone family who has built an empire through his ministry and television show. McBride, who created the series will be seen as Eli's oldest son Jesse who is expected to take his father's place and who hopes to modernize the ministry.

Edi Patterson and Adam Devine will star as Eli's other children, Judy and Kelvin, respectively. The Gemstone family is described as having a long history of deviance, greed and charitable work, all done in the name of Jesus Christ.

McBride posted on Instagram Tuesday a family photo of the Gemstones featuring himself, Goodman, Patterson and Devine. "Meet The Gemstones. They are a world famous televangelist family and they are coming soon to HBO!" he said.

McBride is executive producing the show alongside Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams round out the rest of the cast.

The Righteous Gemstones is McBride's third series at HBO following Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals.