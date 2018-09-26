WWE Smackdown: Samoa Joe invades AJ Styles' home

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe continued to make his feud with WWE Champion AJ Styles personal on Smackdown Live by visiting the champion's home.

Joe displayed that he was outside Styles' home in Georgia on Tuesday through a live video feed. Styles, who was present on Smackdown in Denver, looked on in shock as Joe threatened to greet The Phenomenal One's wife and daughter.

Styles and Joe were scheduled to have a contract signing on Smackdown to make their upcoming championship match at Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 official.

"You denied me the WWE Championship. That's one thing. But when you stole, when you stole it from me, AJ, that demanded consequences," Joe said in reference to their controversial match from Hell in a Cell.

Joe ended his live video feed by ringing the doorbell and proclaiming, "Daddy's home."

Also on Smackdown, Aiden English explained why he betrayed and attacked his partner Rusev last week after the Bulgarian Brute lost to U.S. champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

English said his partnership with Rusev started to go downhill once Rusev's wife, Lana, joined the group. Lana and English then debated about who helped Rusev's career more, before English hinted at Lana being unfaithful to her husband during a night in Milwaukee. Lana told Rusev she had no idea what his former partner was talking about.

English, during a backstage interview, promised that next week he will be bring video evidence of what happened in Milwaukee.

Other moments from Smackdown included Sheamus defeating Big E; Asuka and Naomi defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville; Tye Dillinger defeating Nakamura via disqualification after Randy Orton appeared to attack Dillinger; Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Lana; and The Miz defeating R-Truth for the right to continue his talk-show segment, Miz TV.