WWE Raw: The Shield battle Baron Corbin and AOP

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Shield remained strong and intact Monday on Raw following a Six-Man Tag Team Match against acting general manager Baron Corbin and AOP.

The main event match was made by Corbin following a confrontation between The Shield and their Super Show-Down opponents Braun Strowman and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, which kicked off Raw.

Strowman and his crew -- after The Shield gloated about having Reigns as Universal Champion and Rollins as Intercontinental Champion -- got into Dean Ambrose's head about how he is unappreciated in the group and how he is only kept there to help his friends remain champions.

Ambrose seemingly took the words to heart and was given a choice by Ziggler to join with them instead. Ambrose appeared even more frustrated when Ziggler met with The Lunatic Fringe backstage.

The main event featured AOP and their manager Drake Maverick in the spotlight for the first time on Raw after weeks of members Akam and Rezar demolishing local talent. Rezar went up against Reigns in the match and stood up to the Universal Champion with no fear.

The match eventually broke down into a giant brawl at one point with Ambrose managing to land Dirty Deeds on Corbin followed by a Spear from Reigns for the victory. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre, who had watched the match from the ramp, then presented Ambrose with a choice as Reigns and Rollins stood in the ring.

Ambrose, caught in the middle, then went back into the ring and chose to stay with The Shield as the trio celebrated. The Shield will be facing off against Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre at Super Show-Down on Oct. 6.

Also on Raw, Kevin Owens hosted his Kevin Owens Show with special guest Elias before the guitar player battled Bobby Lashley.

Owens and Elias, who will be teaming up to face Lashley and John Cena at Super Show-Down, called out Lashley's new manager Lio Rush who refused to be interviewed for the Kevin Owens Show inside the ring.

The match between Lashley and Elias ended via disqualification after Owens accidentally ran over Lashley while chasing Rush outside the ring. Rush then used his quick agility afterwards to avoid Elias and Owens who eventually caught the manager before Lashley came to the rescue and sent them packing.

Other moments from Raw included Finn Balor defeating Jinder Mahal; The Riott Squad defeating The Bella Twins and Natalya with Riott Squad member Liv Morgan appearing to get injured during the match; Konnor defeating Chad Gable; Ziggler and McIntyre successfully defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Revival; and Nia Jax defeating Alicia Fox.