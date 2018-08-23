'Teen Mom 2' alum Kieffer Delp accepts plea deal in meth case

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former Teen Mom 2 star Kieffer Delp accepted a plea deal Wednesday, seven months after police discovered a suspected meth lab in his home.

Us Weekly reported Delp, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, will serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility as a part of the agreement.

Delp was arrested in January and charged with operating a working methamphetamine laboratory. E! News said Delp has been in jail since his arrest and will be credited for the time served.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said in January authorities found chemicals and other items in Delp's basement apartment in McKees Rocks, Pa. Police entered Delp's home with a search warrant following multiple complaints about the apartment.

Police evacuated Delp's building during the arrest because of a "strong, lingering odor inside," according to TMZ. Delp was held in Allegheny County Jail after failing to post a $50,000 bail.