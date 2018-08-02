A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Apr 11, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Amber Portwood says it's been a "dream" since she started dating Andrew Glennon last year.

The 28-year-old television personality dedicated a sweet post to her boyfriend Wednesday on their one-year anniversary as a couple.

Portwood shared a photo on Instagram of Glennon smiling while driving a car. She said in the caption she first met her beau on July 31 last year.

"One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream! Happy 1 year Anniversary baby," the star wrote.

Portwood met Glennon while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. The couple welcomed their first child, son James, in May after announcing Portwood's pregnancy in November.

Portwood is also parent to 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley. She posted a cute picture in May of Leah holding baby James.

"Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother," the star wrote.

Portwood came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom, which co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Bristol Palin. Palin confirmed her divorce from Dakota Meyer in a post Wednesday.