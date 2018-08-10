Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Maci Bookout says her son Bentley understands why Ryan Edwards was arrested in July.

The 26-year-old television personality appeared on Thursday's episode of Kailyn Lowry's Coffee Convos podcast and discussed how Edwards' legal problems have affected their 9-year-old son.

"It's Bentley's dad," Bookout said of Edwards. "Although Bentley's about to be 10, I'm not sure how much time [Ryan] can make up now, but still, I mean, no one ever wants to tell their child that something terrible has happened to their parent."

"[Bentley] understands. He doesn't ever ask questions. We fill him in on what's going on and as sad as it is, the reason he doesn't ask questions is because it's kind of just always been like this," she added.

Edwards was released from jail July 31 after being arrested July 23 for "previous charges or other reason(s)." Edwards later told E! News he broke his probation related to a 2017 heroin possession charge.

"I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed," the star said.

"It's not that I wasn't taking the community service seriously, it's just that we have so much going on, I didn't realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time," he explained.

Edwards is expecting a child with wife Mackenzie Standifer. Bookout, who stars on the MTV series Teen Mom OG, is parent to Bentley and two children, 3-year-old daughter Jayde and 2-year-old son Maverick, with husband Taylor McKinney.