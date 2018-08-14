Corden, Grande perform live, musical version of 'Titanic'

James Corden arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- James Corden and guest Ariana Grande performed a live, musical version of Titanic using 13 different songs Monday on The Late Late Show.

The late night host and singer kicked off the skit by performing Styx's "Come Sail Away" as the pair boarded the boat as Jack and Rose, the characters famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

The film's signature scene on the bow of the boat featured Corden and Grande singing "Learn to Fly" by the Foo Fighters. Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" was used for the iconic scene of the Titanic hitting the iceberg and NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" was the song used for Jack's death.

Grande ended the musical by performing "My Heart Will Go On," the hit song from the soundtrack of Titanic.

All together the duo performed 13 songs across nine different scenes including "Rich Girl" by Hall & Oates, "The Way I Are" by Timbaland, "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga, "Steal My Girl" by One Direction, "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly, "Timber" by Pitbull featuring Kesha, "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley and "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion.

Grande's fourth studio album Sweetener is set for release on Aug. 17. The project will include the singles "No Tears Left to Cry," "The Light is Coming" featuring Nicki Minaj and "God is a Woman."