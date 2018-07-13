Ariana Grande releases new single 'God is a Woman'

July 13 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has released a second single for her upcoming fourth studio album Sweetener titled "God is a Woman."

The singer uploaded the track onto music streaming services and YouTube Thursday alongside a lyric video that features footage of clouds and space.

Grande also released a topless painting of herself on Twitter as artwork for the single.

"You, you love it how I move you/ You love it how I touch you/ My one, when all is said and done/ You'll believe God is a woman/ And I, I feel it after midnight/ A feelin' that you can't fight/ My one, it lingers when we're done/ You'll believe God is a woman," Grande sings on the track.

"God is a Woman" follows the release of her first Sweetener single "No Tears Left to Cry" and song "The Light is Coming" featuring Nicki Minaj. The album is set for release on Aug. 17.

Grande made headlines in June after she became engaged to actor and comedian Pete Davidson after a few weeks of dating.