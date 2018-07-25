James Corden joins Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas for live concert

July 25 (UPI) -- James Corden headed to Las Vegas and joined the Backstreet Boys for an onstage performance Tuesday on The Late Late Show.

Corden, after meeting the boy band who are continuing their Las Vegas residency, made himself a member of the group by kicking out Brian Littrell after holding an unfair blind vote.

"Show me the meaning of being lonely," the comedian said in reference to a Backstreet Boys song title as Littrell left in anger.

Corden then unsuccessfully practiced with the Backstreet Boys and crashed their meet-and-greet with fans.

The concert featured Corden joining Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, and AJ McLean to perform "Larger Than Life." The performance featured elevated platforms and digital renderings of each member's face including Corden's.

Corden then quit the group after realizing that the concert would include the Backstreet Boys performing 22 songs in total.

Corden last performed with the Backstreet Boys in September 2016 on the Late Late Show, singing their song "Everybody."

Backstreet Boys returned with their first single in five years with the release of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" in May.