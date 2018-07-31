Jinger Duggar introduces daughter Felicity in new video

July 31 (UPI) -- New mom Jinger Duggar introduces daughter Felicity in a cute video.

The 24-year-old television personality appeared in a clip with husband Jeremy Vuolo and Felicity on the TLCme website Monday following her baby girl's birth this month.

"We are so happy and pleased to announce the birth of our little girl," Vuolo said in the video.

"We named our baby Felicity Nicole," Duggar confirmed.

Vuolo said they picked the name Felicity because it "really describes supreme joy." Nicole is Duggar's middle name.

"It's incredible being first-time parents. It's something that you think about and dream about, but when it's actually here, I think the reality hits you. It's just the sweetest thing in the world," Duggar said.

"It's just absolutely amazing. There's no words to describe how it feels to hold your little one," she added.

Duggar and Vuolo said on their website that they're loving their new roles as parents.

"We love having our sweet girl at home with us! She is a beautiful, happy baby and we absolutely love being her parents!" the couple wrote.

Duggar gave birth to Felicity on July 19.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting, and now star on Counting On. Her brother John-David Duggar got engaged to Abbie Burnett this month following a short courtship.