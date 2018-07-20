Jinger Duggar gives birth to first child, daughter Felicity

July 20 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Jinger Duggar Vuolo has given birth to her first child -- a daughter.

The 24-year-old Counting On star married Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016 and announced her pregnancy in January 2018.

"God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!" a message on the couple's blog said Thursday.

A family portrait -- featuring the Vuolos cradling little Felicity, who is wearing in a pink dress, booties and hairband -- also appears on the website.

"Dear sweet girl, Welcome to the world. ~ Mom," Vuolo captioned a pink-tinged photo of her sleeping newborn's face that she posted on Instagram.

Vuolo has been updating fans about her pregnancy by regularly posting baby-bump pictures on social media.

She posed for one such image last week beside a chalkboard that said: "38 weeks. Baby is the size of a... pumpkin."