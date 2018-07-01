Josiah Duggar marries Lauren Swanson

July 1 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Josiah Duggar married his girlfriend Lauren Swanson, his family announced.

The happy news was revealed on the Duggar family's website Saturday.

"We are so excited to be married. It was everything -- more than -- we dreamed of, really," Duggar said in a short video on his wedding day.

"We're still living in a dream," his bride added.

Hear from Josiah and Lauren on their wedding day! #CountingOn https://t.co/0MCXwHMpji — TLC Network (@TLC) July 1, 2018

E! News said Duggar and Swanson exchanged wedding vows at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Ark.

The couple, who began courting in January, announced their engagement in March.

Duggar, his parents and siblings earned fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting. The younger members of the family now star on the spinoff Counting On.