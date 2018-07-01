Home / Entertainment News

Josiah Duggar marries Lauren Swanson

By Karen Butler  |  July 1, 2018 at 11:25 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 1 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Josiah Duggar married his girlfriend Lauren Swanson, his family announced.

The happy news was revealed on the Duggar family's website Saturday.

"We are so excited to be married. It was everything -- more than -- we dreamed of, really," Duggar said in a short video on his wedding day.

"We're still living in a dream," his bride added.

E! News said Duggar and Swanson exchanged wedding vows at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Ark.

The couple, who began courting in January, announced their engagement in March.

Duggar, his parents and siblings earned fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting. The younger members of the family now star on the spinoff Counting On.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: John Brown
Trending Stories
Megan Fox shares photo of 1-year-old son Journey Megan Fox shares photo of 1-year-old son Journey
Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli dead at 38 Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli dead at 38
Famous birthdays for July 1: Liv Tyler, Missy Elliott Famous birthdays for July 1: Liv Tyler, Missy Elliott
Jinger Duggar shares maternity photos ahead of due date Jinger Duggar shares maternity photos ahead of due date
Willis, Jackson, McAvoy appear in first teaser poster for 'Glass' Willis, Jackson, McAvoy appear in first teaser poster for 'Glass'