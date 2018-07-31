Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the Tony Awards on June 11, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Teigen (L), pictured with John Legend, shared a video and a body-positive message Monday on Twitter. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Mother-of-two Chrissy Teigen is learning to embrace her "mom bod."

The 32-year-old model and television personality shared a video and a body-positive message Monday after welcoming son Miles Theodore with husband John Legend.

Teigen gave fans a close-up glimpse of her bare abdomen on Twitter, writing, "mom bod alert!" The clip shows the star's stretch marks along her side and upper thighs.

"I guess these just aren't going to go away. This is my body," she says in the video.

Teigen later said she posted the clip in response to Instagram models online.

"Instagram is crazy. I think it's awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol' bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing," the star wrote.

"also I don't really call this 'body confidence' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves," she added.

Teigen is also parent to 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone with Legend. She gave birth to Miles on May 16, and shared a cute new photo of the infant last week during her family vacation in Bali, Indonesia.