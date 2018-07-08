Maisie Williams posts on Instagram: 'Goodbye Game of Thrones'

Home / Entertainment News / TV

By Karen Butler  |  July 8, 2018 at 10:36 AM
July 8 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams, who plays assassin Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, announced she has finished filming her scenes on the medieval fantasy drama.

"Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep," the 21-year-old British actress wrote on Instagram.

The message accompanied a photo of what is presumably her legs and feet. She is wearing black jeans and white sneakers covered in fake blood.

The post has gotten about 1.3 million likes since Saturday.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is scheduled to debut in 2019.

