Penelope Wilton, David Bradley to co-star in Ricky Gervais' 'After Life'

July 6 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey actress Penelope Wilton and Game of Thrones actor David Bradley have joined the ensemble of Ricky Gervais' new Netflix comedy, After Life.

"This cast combines the best of the new breed of great British comedy talent with some of the wonderful alumni of my previous shows," writer-actor Gervais said in a statement.

After Life will also feature Gervais' former Extras co-star Ashley Jensen; Tom Basden, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan, who appeared in the TV movie David Brent: Life On the Road with Gervais; and David Earl and Kerry Godliman who acted in Gervais' sitcom Derek.

"Tony had a perfect life," a synopsis for After Life explained. "But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it's like a super power -- not caring about himself or anyone else -- but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know."

Gervais' latest standup comedy special Humanity is now streaming on Netflix, as well.

He joked about the two projects on Twitter Thursday.

"Even though #AfterLife will be about twice as long as my #Humanity special, I only charged Netflix the same fee. That's the kind of guy I am," he wrote.