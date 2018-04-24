WWE Raw: Rousey takes down James; Reigns vows to win

April 24 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey once again got physical on WWE Raw after she came to the aid of her friend Natalya during a packed,5-on-5 Tag Team match.

In Monday's main event, Natalya was teamed up with Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon to take on the likes of Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and the Riott Squad, consisting of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

As Natalya faced off against James, the Queen of Harts was taken out of the match after being struck in the leg. Natalya was then attacked by James while WWE personnel were checking on her. The attack drew Rousey out as she arrived to defend her friend.

Rousey first checked on Natalya but became enraged once James performed a baseball slide into the pair. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion then entered the ring and quickly took down James before putting her into an Armbar submission. The move ended the match in a disqualification as Rousey helped Natalya back up the entrance ramp.

Also on Raw, Universal Champion and his advocate Paul Heyman returned ahead of his title defense against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Heyman gloated about Lesnar and delivered what he called a spoiler alert when he said that Lesnar would defeat Reigns and send him back in pieces.

Reigns then entered the arena and came face to face with Lesnar before Heyman could finish his speech. "I'm coming home with that title," The Big Dog said, pointing to the Universal Championship. "And you can believe that."

Other moments from Raw included Elias defeating Bobby Roode; "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeating The Ascension; Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeating Titus Worldwide; Chad Gable defeating Jinder Mahal; Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn; Baron Corbin attacking No Way Jose; and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeating The Miztourage after both Rollins and Balor turned down offers from The Miztourage to join forces.